Ontario reports 226 new COVID-19 cases
Ontario reported another 226 cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
As of 8 p.m. on Thursday, 19,377,608 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered
Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:
Seven-day average of daily cases: 170
Tests completed: 20,993
Provincewide test positivity rate: 1.1 per cent
Active cases: 1,491
Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 117, with 59 needing a ventilator to breathe
Deaths: 11, pushing the official toll to 9,339
Vaccinations: 83,907, most of which were second doses. More than 80 per cent of Ontario adults have now had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 70 per cent have now received double doses.
