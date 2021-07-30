Ontario reports 226 new COVID-19 cases

Ontario reported another 226 cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:

Seven-day average of daily cases: 170

Tests completed: 20,993

Provincewide test positivity rate: 1.1 per cent

Active cases: 1,491

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 117, with 59 needing a ventilator to breathe

Deaths: 11, pushing the official toll to 9,339

Vaccinations: 83,907, most of which were second doses. More than 80 per cent of Ontario adults have now had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 70 per cent have now received double doses.