Ontario reports 3,797 hospitalizations, 56 new deaths

Ontario reported 3,797 hospitalizations on Sunday, as well as 56 additional deaths.

There are currently 604 people in intensive care units provincewide as a result of COVID-19, up by four from 600 people in ICUs on Saturday.

Of those people, 375 require ventilators to keep breathing, down slightly from 378 people requiring ventilators as reported on Saturday. However, it's important to note that not all hospitals report figures on the weekend.

The province is also reporting at least 5,833 new COVID-19 cases, although that is no longer a reliable indicator of the spread of the infectious disease given the restrictions on testing access.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update :

Tests completed: 32,247.

Provincewide test positivity rate: 18.2 per cent.

Active cases: 67,674.

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 604; 375 needed a ventilator to breathe.

Deaths: 56, pushing the official toll to 10,968.

Vaccinations: More than 79,000 doses were administered Saturday, bringing the total doses to date up to 30,056,293. Currently, 91.6 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 or older have had one dose, while 88.9 per cent have had two.