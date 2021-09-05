Ontario reports 811 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

Ontario reported 811 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, the fourth day in a row where cases have been above 800.

Last Sunday, Ontario recorded 740 infections from roughly the same number of tests.

According to the province's COVID-19 science advisory table, the doubling time for cases has extended to 32 days, up from just eight days in early August.

There are 266 people with COVID-19 in hospital in Ontario as of Sunday. Of this number, 179 are being treated for COVID-related illnesses in intensive care units.

More to come.