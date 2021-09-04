Ontario reports 944 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily number since end of May

Ontario reported 944 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, the highest recorded daily number since the end of May.

Of the 859 cases with a known vaccination status, there are:

559, or 65 per cent, were in unvaccinated people.

92, or 10.7 per cent, had a single dose.

208, or 24.2 per cent, had two doses.

The new cases include 181 in Toronto, 118 in Peel Region, 113 in Windsor, 112 in York Region, 92 in Hamilton, 29 in Ottawa, 35 in Niagara Region and 28 in Durham Region.

Last Saturday, Ontario recorded 835 further infections from roughly the same number of tests.

According to the province's COVID-19 science advisory table, the doubling time for cases has extended to 32 days, up from just eight days in early August.

As of Friday, there were 309 people with COVID-19 in hospital in Ontario. Of those, 172 were being treated for COVID-related critical illnesses in intensive care.

The Ontario health ministry also reported the deaths of 9 more people with COVID-19.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:

Seven-day rolling average of daily cases: 747.

Tests in the last 24 hours: 26,259, with a provincewide positivity rate of 3.5 per cent.

Active cases: 6,301.

Death toll: 9,536.

Vaccinations: 45,866 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered by public health units on Friday. About 76.9 per cent of eligible Ontarians, or those aged 12 and older, have now had two doses. Ontario has now surpassed 10 million full vaccinations.