Ontario reports 807 new COVID-19 cases as vaccination bookings rise

Ontario reported 807 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, while the province says that vaccination bookings have increased since Ontario announced its vaccine certificate program.

Of the 746 cases today with a known vaccination status:

499, or 66.9 per cent, were in unvaccinated people.

68, or 9.1 per cent, had a single dose.

179, or 24 per cent, had two doses.

The province's raw data on the vaccination status of cases does not include breakdowns by age. That, and the fact that the populations of vaccinated and unvaccinated people in Ontario differ greatly by both size and demographics, are important caveats to note when examining cases by vaccination status.

The additional cases include 175 in Toronto, 136 in Peel Region, 85 in York Region, 72 in Windsor, 50 in Durham Region, 49 in Ottawa, 46 in Hamilton, and 28 in Niagara Region.

Last Friday, Ontario recorded 781 further infections from roughly the same number of tests. According to the province's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, the doubling time for cases has extended to 32 days, up from just eight days in early August.

As of yesterday, there were 326 people with COVID-19 in hospital in Ontario. Of those, 169 were being treated for COVID-related critical illnesses in intensive care. Of the 326 in hospital, just 34 are fully vaccinated, while of the 169 in ICU, only 12 are fully vaccinated.

The Ministry of Health also reported the deaths of six more people with COVID-19 — however, it says that due to a "data clean-up," three of those deaths occurred in the last week, while the remaining three occurred more than a week ago.

Vaccine certificate program boosting vaccinations

The province this week announced a vaccine certificate program aimed at boosting the number of vaccinations.

Ontario's Health Minister said Thursday the province is already seeing more people book COVID-19 vaccine appointments one day after the government announced a vaccine passport system is coming later this month.

Christine Elliott said bookings "more than doubled" on Wednesday and thousands more lined up shots on Thursday.

"We're already seeing thousands more Ontarians roll up their sleeves, nearly half of whom are receiving their first dose," Elliott tweeted.

At Humber River Hospital in Toronto, officials told CBC News that 48 per cent of vaccines administered on Wednesday were to people receiving their first dose — a marked increase from the recent average.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:

Seven-day rolling average of daily cases: 732.

Tests in the last 24 hours: 28,786, with a provincewide positivity rate of 3.2 per cent.

Active cases: 6,094.

Death toll: 9,536.

Vaccinations: 43,885 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered by public health units on Wednesday. About 76.8 per cent of eligible Ontarians, or those aged 12 and older, have now had two doses. That represents about 67.6 per cent of the province's total population.