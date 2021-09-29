Ontario sees 495 new COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths

Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, is scheduled to hold a 3:30 p.m. ET briefing on the COVID-19 situation in the province. You can watch it live in this story.

Ontario reported 495 new cases of COVID-19 and the deaths of eight more people with the illness on Wednesday.

Of the 453 cases today with a known vaccination status:

302, or 67 per cent, were in those unvaccinated.

36, or about eight per cent, had a single dose.

115, or 25 per cent, had two doses.

The seven-day average of daily cases rose slightly to 610, up from 606 yesterday, though it has been trending downward since roughly the start of September.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update :

Newly reported school-related cases: 170; 159 students and 11 staff. Some 808 schools, or 16.6 per cent of Ontario's 4,844 publicly-funded schools, currently have at least one confirmed case. Among them are 128 schools with concurrent outbreaks (meaning transmission occurred within the schools). One school in the province is closed due to COVID-19.

Tests completed in the last 24 hours: 36,404.

Provincewide test positivity rate: 1.7 per cent.

Active cases: 4,989.

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 172, with 123 needing a ventilator to breathe.

Death toll to date: 9,723.

Vaccinations: 38,297 doses were administered by public health units on Tuesday. About 86.1 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 years or older have now received at least one dose of a vaccine, while 80.7 per cent have received two doses.