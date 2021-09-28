Ontario's science table set to release new COVID-19 projections today

Ontario's science advisory table is slated to release new COVID-19 projections today.

The new modelling is set to be posted online.

Meanwhile, Ontario's chief medical officer of health was expected to hold his weekly briefing today but this has now been rescheduled to Wednesday, Sept. 29.

Ontario's daily case counts have so far remained under 1,000 during the fourth wave, and the graph of Ontario's seven-day average roughly shows a plateau since the beginning of September.

That's well under the worst-case scenario in Ontario's previous modelling, which showed there could be some 4,000 daily cases by now.

Reality is more in line with the best-case scenario, in which cases would have steadily fallen since Sept. 1.

On Monday, Ontario reported 613 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths. New numbers should be posted shortly after 10 a.m. ET.