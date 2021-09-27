Ontario logs 613 new COVID-19 cases, no further deaths

Ontario reported 613 new cases of COVID-19 and no further deaths linked to the illness on Monday.

Of the 544 cases today with a known vaccination status:

350, or 64 per cent, were in those unvaccinated.

35, or about six per cent, had a single dose.

159, or 29 per cent, had two doses.

The seven-day average of daily cases remained flat at 621.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update :

Newly reported school-related cases: 135; 120 students, 13 staff and two individuals who were not identified. About 779 schools, or 16 per cent of Ontario's 4,844 publicly-funded schools, currently have at least one confirmed case. One school in the province is closed due to COVID-19.

Tests completed in the last 24 hours: 22,633.

Provincewide test positivity rate: Two per cent.

Active cases: 5,626.

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 184, with 130 needing a ventilator to breathe.

Death toll to date: 9,704.

Vaccinations: 20,454 doses were administered by public health units on Sunday. About 85.9 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 years or older have now received at least one dose of a vaccine, while 80.3 per cent have received two doses.