Ontario logs 613 new COVID-19 cases, no further deaths
More than 80% of eligibile Ontarians have had two doses of COVID-19 vaccine
Ontario reported 613 new cases of COVID-19 and no further deaths linked to the illness on Monday.
Of the 544 cases today with a known vaccination status:
-
350, or 64 per cent, were in those unvaccinated.
-
35, or about six per cent, had a single dose.
-
159, or 29 per cent, had two doses.
The seven-day average of daily cases remained flat at 621.
Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:
Newly reported school-related cases: 135; 120 students, 13 staff and two individuals who were not identified. About 779 schools, or 16 per cent of Ontario's 4,844 publicly-funded schools, currently have at least one confirmed case. One school in the province is closed due to COVID-19.
Tests completed in the last 24 hours: 22,633.
Provincewide test positivity rate: Two per cent.
Active cases: 5,626.
Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 184, with 130 needing a ventilator to breathe.
Death toll to date: 9,704.
Vaccinations: 20,454 doses were administered by public health units on Sunday. About 85.9 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 years or older have now received at least one dose of a vaccine, while 80.3 per cent have received two doses.
