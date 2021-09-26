Skip to Main Content
Ontario reports 653 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

Ontario reported another 653 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. The majority of the new cases, 499, have occurred in individuals who have either not been fully vaccinated or whose vaccination status is unclear.

86% of Ontario adults have now had at least 1 dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

A total of 20,146,936 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to date. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:

Tests completed: 31,063

Provincewide test positivity rate: two per cent

Active cases: 5,591

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 177; 127 needed a ventilator to breathe

Deaths: Six, pushing the official toll to 9,704

Vaccinations: 21,651,850 doses have been administered to date. Nearly 86 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 or older have now received a first dose, while slightly more than 80 per cent have received two doses.

