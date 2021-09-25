Ontario reports 640 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday
Nearly 86% of Ontarians aged 12+ have now had at least 1 dose of a COVID-19 vaccine
Ontario reported another 640 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. Of those cases, 485 have occurred in people who are not fully vaccinated or whose vaccination status is unclear; 155 cases have occurred in people who are fully vaccinated.
Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:
Tests completed: 33,303
Provincewide test positivity rate: 1.9 per cent
Active cases: 5,583
Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 178; 128 needed a ventilator to breathe
Deaths: 10, pushing the official toll to 9,698
Vaccinations: 21,614,205 doses have been administered to date. Nearly 86 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 years or older have received at least one dose, while slightly more than 80 per cent have received both doses.
