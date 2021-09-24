Ontario sees 727 new COVID-19 cases, most vaccinations in more than a month

Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, is scheduled to make an announcement at 2:30 p.m. ET. You can watch it live in this story.

Ontario reported 727 new cases of COVID-19, 11 more deaths linked to the illness and the most vaccinations on a single day in more than a month, the day after Ontario's new vaccine passport system went into effect.

Of the 673 cases today with a known vaccination status:

447, or 66 per cent, were in those unvaccinated.

56, or about eight per cent, had a single dose.

170, or 25 per cent, had two doses.

Public health units collectively administered 46,550 doses of vaccine on Thursday.

Just over 18,000 of those were first doses, while 28,494 were second shots.

More than 85.6 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 years or older have now received at least one dose of a vaccine, while 79.8 per cent have received two doses.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update :

Newly reported school-related cases: 173; 145 students, 26 staff and two individuals who were not identified. About 750 schools, or 15 per cent of Ontario's 4,844 publicly-funded schools, currently have at least one confirmed case. No schools in the province are closed due to COVID-19.

Rolling seven-day average of cases: 655, its lowest point in nearly one month.

Tests completed in the last 24 hours: 36,855.

Provincewide test positivity rate: 1.8 per cent.

Active cases: 5,747.

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 193, with 134 needing a ventilator to breathe.

Death toll to date: 9,688.'