Ford says COVID-19 'doesn't care' about politics after Liberal win, Ontario reports 574 new cases

Ontario Premier Doug Ford vowed to continue to work closely with the newly re-elected prime minister on Tuesday a day ahead of the province's vaccine certificate program rollout.

Doug Ford congratulated Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on winning Monday's election in an open letter before saying it was a contentious campaign.

Ford says he knows many people are concerned about their civil liberties being impeded by the certificates that are set to be introduced Wednesday. Certificates proving that a person has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be necessary to enter a gym, theatre, or dine inside a restaurant.

"I understand your concerns about protecting your civil liberties and right to privacy. While many fully vaccinated people like myself share these concerns, the greater concern is having to shut down again or experience a sudden surge in cases like in Alberta and Saskatchewan," Ford said.

"COVID-19 doesn't care about partisanship or politics and I will continue to work closely with the Prime Minister."

Ontario meanwhile reported 574 new cases of COVID-19 and eight more deaths related to the illness on Tuesday.

Of the reported cases today with a known vaccination status:

351, or 61.1 per cent, were found in people who are unvaccinated.

33, or 5.7 per cent, had a single dose.

140, or 24.4 per cent, had two doses.

The seven-day rolling average now stands at 710.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update :

Tests completed in the last 24 hours: 23,631.

Provincewide test positivity rate: 2.4 per cent.

Active cases: 6,178.

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 179; 130 needed a ventilator to breathe.

Deaths: Eight, pushing the official toll to 9,663.

Vaccinations: 21,434,434 doses have been administered to date. Nearly 85.2 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 years or older have now received at least one dose of a vaccine, while 79.2 per cent have received two doses.