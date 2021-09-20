Ontario reports 610 new COVID-19 cases on Monday

Ontario reported 610 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths related to the illness on Monday.

Of the reported cases today with a known vaccination status:

362, or 59.3 per cent, were found in people who are unvaccinated.

43, or seven per cent, had a single dose.

152, or 24.9 per cent, had two doses.

The province's raw data on the vaccination status of cases does not include breakdowns by age. That, and the fact that the populations of vaccinated and unvaccinated people in Ontario differ greatly by both size and demographics, are important caveats to note.

The additional cases include 126 in Toronto, 100 in Peel, 71 in York, 54 in Ottawa, 29 in Windsor, 23 in Hamilton, 18 in London and 19 in Halton Region.

The seven-day rolling average now stands at 711.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update :

Tests completed in the last 24 hours: 23,864.

Provincewide test positivity rate: 2.7 per cent.

Active cases: 6,376.

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 177; 123 needed a ventilator to breathe.

Deaths: Two, pushing the official toll to 9,655.

Vaccinations: 21,404,362 doses have been administered to date. Nearly 85.1 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 years or older have now received at least one dose of a vaccine, while 79.1 per cent have received two doses.