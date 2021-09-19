Ontario reports 715 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

Ontario reported 715 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. Of those new cases, 540 have presented in people who have either not been fully vaccinated or whose vaccination status is not clear.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:

Tests completed: 29,906

Provincewide test positivity rate: 2.3 per cent

Active cases: 6,396

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 182; 129 needed a ventilator to breathe

Deaths: Six, pushing the official toll to 9,653

Vaccinations: 21,387,650 doses have been administered to date. A full 85 per cent of Ontarians eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine have now received at least one dose, while almost 79 per cent have received two doses.