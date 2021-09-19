Ontario reports 715 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday
Ontario reported 715 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. Of those new cases, 540 have presented in people who have either not been fully vaccinated or whose vaccination status is not clear.
85% of Ontarians aged 12+ have now had at least 1 dose of a COVID-19 vaccine
Ontario reported 715 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. Of those new cases, 540 have presented in people who have either not been fully vaccinated or whose vaccination status is not clear.
Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:
Tests completed: 29,906
Provincewide test positivity rate: 2.3 per cent
Active cases: 6,396
Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 182; 129 needed a ventilator to breathe
Deaths: Six, pushing the official toll to 9,653
Vaccinations: 21,387,650 doses have been administered to date. A full 85 per cent of Ontarians eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine have now received at least one dose, while almost 79 per cent have received two doses.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?