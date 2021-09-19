Skip to Main Content
Toronto

Ontario reports 715 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

Ontario reported 715 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. Of those new cases, 540 have presented in people who have either not been fully vaccinated or whose vaccination status is not clear.

85% of Ontarians aged 12+ have now had at least 1 dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

CBC News ·
A person receives a COVID-19 vaccine dose through the Vax Van, a mobile vaccination clinic run by Peel Region, at Westwood Square Mall in Mississauga on Sept. 16, 2021. (Chris Glover/CBC)

Ontario reported 715 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. Of those new cases, 540 have presented in people who have either not been fully vaccinated or whose vaccination status is not clear.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:

Tests completed: 29,906

Provincewide test positivity rate: 2.3 per cent 

Active cases: 6,396

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 182; 129 needed a ventilator to breathe

Deaths: Six, pushing the official toll to 9,653

Vaccinations: 21,387,650 doses have been administered to date. A full 85 per cent of Ontarians eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine have now received at least one dose, while almost 79 per cent have received two doses.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now