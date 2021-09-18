Ontario reports 821 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

Ontario reported 821 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. Of those cases, 621 have presented in people who either have not received both doses of a vaccine or whose vaccination status is unclear.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:

Tests completed: 30,716

Provincewide test positivity rate: 2.5 per cent

Active cases: 6,936

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 185; 126 needed a ventilator to breathe

Deaths: 10, pushing the total to date to 9,647

Vaccinations: 21,357,675 doses of vaccine have been administered to date. Nearly 85 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 and over have received at least one dose, while nearly 79 per cent have received a double dose.