Ontario reports 821 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday
Ontario reported 821 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. Of those cases, 621 have presented in people who either have not received both doses of a vaccine or whose vaccination status is unclear.
Nearly 85% of Ontarians aged 12+ have now had at least 1 dose of a COVID-19 vaccine
Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:
Tests completed: 30,716
Provincewide test positivity rate: 2.5 per cent
Active cases: 6,936
Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 185; 126 needed a ventilator to breathe
Deaths: 10, pushing the total to date to 9,647
Vaccinations: 21,357,675 doses of vaccine have been administered to date. Nearly 85 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 and over have received at least one dose, while nearly 79 per cent have received a double dose.
