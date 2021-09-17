Ontario reports 795 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday

Ontario reported 795 new cases of COVID-19 and five more deaths on Friday.

Of the 795 new cases, 582 are in people who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 213 were found in people who are fully vaccinated, according to Health Minister Christine Elliott.

There are currently 336 people hospitalized with the virus and 194 people in intensive care, according to Elliott.

She also said that 21,318,465 vaccine doses have been administered in the province. In total, 84.8 per cent of Ontarians over the age of 12 have had one dose of the vaccine and nearly 78.7 per cent have two had doses, she said.

On Sept. 22, Ontario will be introducing a vaccine passport system where proof of vaccination will be required to access "higher-risk" indoor spaces such as bars and restaurants.