Ontario reports 864 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday

Ontario reported 864 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the vast majority of which have presented in people who are either not fully vaccinated or whose vaccination status is unclear.

Of the 798 cases today with a known vaccination status:

533, or 67 per cent, were in those unvaccinated.

56, or seven per cent, had a single dose.

209, or 26 per cent, had two doses.

The seven-day average now stands at 732, just slightly higher than last week's on the same day, when it was 723.

The province's raw data on the vaccination status of cases does not include breakdowns by age. That, and the fact that the populations of vaccinated and unvaccinated people in Ontario differ greatly by both size and demographics, are important caveats to note.

The additional cases include 168 in Toronto, 122 in Peel, 78 in York, 64 in Ottawa, 53 in Hamilton, 50 in Windsor, 39 in London and 31 in Halton Region.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update :

Tests completed in the last 24 hours: 34,365

Provincewide test positivity rate: 2.4 per cent

Active cases: 6,129

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 191; 120 needed a ventilator to breathe

Deaths: Three, pushing the official toll to 9,632

Vaccinations: 21,283,180 doses have been administered to date. Nearly 85 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 years or older have now received at least one dose of a vaccine, while 78.5 per cent have received two doses.