Ontario reports 593 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

Ontario reported 593 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the vast majority of which have presented in people who are either not fully vaccinated or whose vaccination status is unclear.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:

Tests completed in the last 24 hours: 33,220

Provincewide test positivity rate: 2.5 per cent

Active cases: 5,936

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 188; 125 needed a ventilator to breathe

Deaths: Five, pushing the official toll to 9,629

Vaccinations: 21,247,717 doses have been administered to date. Nearly 85 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 years or older have now received at least one dose of a vaccine, while 78.4 per cent have received two doses.