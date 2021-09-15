Skip to Main Content
Toronto

Ontario reports 593 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

Ontario reported 593 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the vast majority of which have presented in people who are either not fully vaccinated or whose vaccination status is unclear.

Nearly 85% of Ontarians aged 12+ have now had at least 1 dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

CBC News ·
Vaccine supporters gather in response to anti-vax protesters who met at Queen's Park, and later en route to and in front of Toronto General Hospital. (Patrick Morrell/CBC)

Ontario reported 593 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the vast majority of which have presented in people who are either not fully vaccinated or whose vaccination status is unclear. 

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:

Tests completed in the last 24 hours: 33,220

Provincewide test positivity rate: 2.5 per cent

Active cases: 5,936

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 188; 125 needed a ventilator to breathe

Deaths: Five, pushing the official toll to 9,629

Vaccinations: 21,247,717 doses have been administered to date. Nearly 85 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 years or older have now received at least one dose of a vaccine, while 78.4 per cent have received two doses.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now