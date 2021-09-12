Ontario reports 784 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday
Ontario reported another 784 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. Of those cases, 602 are in individuals who have either not been fully vaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown.
Nearly 85% of Ontarians aged 12+ have now had at least 1 dose of a COVID-19 vaccine
Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:
Tests completed: 23,625
Provincewide test positivity rate: 3.2 per cent
Active cases: 6,249
Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 184; 107 needed a ventilator to breathe
Deaths: Six, pushing the official toll to 9,611
Vaccinations: 21,167,527 to date, meaning 84.3 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 and older have received one dose of a vaccine, while 78 per cent have received both doses.
