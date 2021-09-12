Ontario reports 784 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

Ontario reported another 784 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. Of those cases, 602 are in individuals who have either not been fully vaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:

Tests completed: 23,625

Provincewide test positivity rate: 3.2 per cent

Active cases: 6,249

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 184; 107 needed a ventilator to breathe

Deaths: Six, pushing the official toll to 9,611

Vaccinations: 21,167,527 to date, meaning 84.3 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 and older have received one dose of a vaccine, while 78 per cent have received both doses.