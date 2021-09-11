Ontario reports 857 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday
Ontario reported 857 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, 646 of which have presented in individuals who are either not fully vaccinated or whose vaccination status is unclear.
More than 84% of Ontarians aged 12+ have now had at least 1 dose of a COVID-19 vaccine
Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:
Tests completed: 26,268
Provincewide test positivity rate: 3.5 per cent
Active cases: 6,209
Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 180; 114 needed a ventilator to breathe
Deaths: 15, pushing the official toll to 9,605
Vaccinations: 21,138,345 doses of vaccine have been administered to date. More than 84 per cent of Ontarians eligible for a vaccine have now received one dose, while nearly 78 per cent have received two doses.
