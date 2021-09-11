Ontario reports 857 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

Ontario reported 857 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, 646 of which have presented in individuals who are either not fully vaccinated or whose vaccination status is unclear.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:

Tests completed: 26,268

Provincewide test positivity rate: 3.5 per cent

Active cases: 6,209

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 180; 114 needed a ventilator to breathe

Deaths: 15, pushing the official toll to 9,605

Vaccinations: 21,138,345 doses of vaccine have been administered to date. More than 84 per cent of Ontarians eligible for a vaccine have now received one dose, while nearly 78 per cent have received two doses.