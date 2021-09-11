Skip to Main Content
Toronto

Ontario reports 857 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

Ontario reported 857 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, 646 of which have presented in individuals who are either not fully vaccinated or whose vaccination status is unclear. 

More than 84% of Ontarians aged 12+ have now had at least 1 dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

CBC News ·
A transit rider walks past a subway advertisement about masks on the platform at Victoria Park station in Toronto on August 24, 2021. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Ontario reported 857 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, 646 of which have presented in individuals who are either not fully vaccinated or whose vaccination status is unclear. 

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:

Tests completed: 26,268

Provincewide test positivity rate: 3.5 per cent

Active cases: 6,209

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 180; 114 needed a ventilator to breathe

Deaths: 15, pushing the official toll to 9,605

Vaccinations: 21,138,345 doses of vaccine have been administered to date. More than 84 per cent of Ontarians eligible for a vaccine have now received one dose, while nearly 78 per cent have received two doses. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now