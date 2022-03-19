Ontario reports 613 COVID-19 hospitalizations

Ontario reported 613 hospitalizations as a result of COVID-19 on Saturday, down by two from Friday although not all hospitals report figures on the weekends.

There are currently 185 patients in intensive care, two days before the provincial mask mandate lifts in most indoor settings.

Ontario reported at least another 2,078 COVID-19 cases on Saturday. On Friday, Health Minister Christine Elliott said she will no longer be tweeting daily data because of "key indicators continuing to improve or remain stable and the majority of public health measures now lifted."

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update :

Seven-day average of daily cases: 1,830.

Tests completed: 12,180.

Provincewide test positivity rate: 13.3 per cent, up from 12.9 per cent on Friday even though the volume of tests completed was smaller.

Active cases: 16,352.

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 185; 91 needed a ventilator to breathe.

Deaths: 13, pushing the official toll to 12,329.