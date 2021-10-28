Ontario sees 409 new COVID-19 cases as most outdoor capacity limits lifted

Ontario reported 409 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, as the province announced it is removing capacity limits for outdoor, organized events such as Remembrance Day ceremonies and Santa Claus parades.

Some cities, including Toronto, have already opted not to do a traditional Santa Claus parade with crowds this year.

A spokeswoman for Health Minister Christine Elliott said outdoor capacity limits are also lifted in most other sectors, such as fairs and festivals, outdoor areas of museums and zoos, and ski hills as well as other outdoor recreational amenities.

Outdoor social gatherings are still limited to 100 people and outdoor capacity limits at nightclubs remain in place.

Other regulatory changes include removing a requirement that vehicles stay two metres apart at drive-in or drive-thru venues.

PSW pay bump extended to March

The province also said Thursday it is extending a temporary wage increase for more than 150,000 publicly funded personal support workers until the end of March.

The boost of between two and three dollars an hour was introduced last October, and was due to expire at the end of the month.

The province brought in the raise in an effort to attract new employees and retain existing ones during the COVID-19 pandemic. The province said the extension will cost $373 million.

Eligible workers in home and community care and long-term care have had their wages boosted by $3, as have people providing personal and direct support for children, community and social services.

Personal support workers in hospitals have a temporary $2 per hour raise.

Doctor barred from practice for COVID exemptions

Also, an Ontario doctor who was barred from issuing medical exemptions for COVID-19 vaccines has now had her licence suspended.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario says it has suspended Dr. Rochagne Kilian's certificate of registration.

It said the move was made under legislation that allows it to issue such orders where there is evidence to support that patients would otherwise be exposed to risk of harm or injury.

The college's public records list Kilian as a family doctor in Owen Sound.

She has the right to appeal the college's interim order in the courts.

Earlier this month the college imposed the restriction on issuing medical exemptions on Kilian and Dr. Mark Trozzi.

3 more COVID-related deaths

Meanwhile, the seven-day average of new daily cases in Ontario stood steady at 366.

The Ministry of Health also reported the deaths of three more people with COVID-19, pushing the official toll to 9,865.

Here are some key pandemic indicators and figures from the government's daily provincial update :

New school-related cases: 80, including 75 students and four staff members. Two of Ontario's 4,844 publicly funded schools are currently closed due to COVID-19.

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 132, with 93 needing a ventilator.

Tests completed in previous 24 hours: 31,383, with a 1.3 per cent positivity rate.

Active cases: 3,018.

Vaccinations: 20,408 doses were administered by public health units Wednesday. About 84.2 per cent of eligible Ontarians, those aged 12 and older, have now had two doses of vaccine.