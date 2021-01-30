Ontario reports 2,063 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

Ontario reported 2,063 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

The new cases include 713 in Toronto, 379 in Peel Region and 178 in York Region.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said the province's network of labs processed 59,600 test samples for the virus in the past 24 hours.

Elliott also said as of 8 p.m. on Friday, 336,828 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

More to come.