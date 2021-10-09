Ontario reports 654 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday
Nearly 87% of Ontarians aged 12+ have now had at least 1 dose of a COVID-19 vaccine
Ontario reported another 654 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.
Of the new case count, 464 cases have presented in people who have either not been fully vaccinated or whose vaccination status is unclear; 190 cases occurred in people who are fully vaccinated.
Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:
Tests completed: 31,123
Provincewide test positivity rate: 1.8 per cent
Active cases: 4,592
Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 153; 94 needed a ventilator to breathe
Deaths: Two, pushing the official toll to 9,788
Vaccinations: 22,042,483 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to date. Nearly 87 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 years or older have now received at least one dose, while 82.1 per cent have received both doses.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?