Skip to Main Content
Toronto

Ontario reports 654 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

Ontario reported another 654 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. Of the new case count, 464 cases have presented in people who have either not been fully vaccinated or whose vaccination status is unclear; 190 cases occurred in people who are fully vaccinated. 

Nearly 87% of Ontarians aged 12+ have now had at least 1 dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

CBC News ·
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is shown with displays of COVID-19 rapid test kits at Humber River Hospital in Toronto on Nov. 24, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

Ontario reported another 654 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

Of the new case count, 464 cases have presented in people who have either not been fully vaccinated or whose vaccination status is unclear; 190 cases occurred in people who are fully vaccinated. 

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:

Tests completed: 31,123

Provincewide test positivity rate: 1.8 per cent

Active cases: 4,592

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 153; 94 needed a ventilator to breathe

Deaths: Two, pushing the official toll to 9,788

Vaccinations: 22,042,483 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to date. Nearly 87 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 years or older have now received at least one dose, while 82.1 per cent have received both doses. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now