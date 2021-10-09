Ontario reports 654 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

Ontario reported another 654 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

Of the new case count, 464 cases have presented in people who have either not been fully vaccinated or whose vaccination status is unclear; 190 cases occurred in people who are fully vaccinated.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update :

Tests completed: 31,123

Provincewide test positivity rate: 1.8 per cent

Active cases: 4,592

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 153; 94 needed a ventilator to breathe

Deaths: Two, pushing the official toll to 9,788

Vaccinations: 22,042,483 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to date. Nearly 87 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 years or older have now received at least one dose, while 82.1 per cent have received both doses.