Ontario sees 573 new COVID-19 cases as 82% of those eligible now fully vaccinated

Ontario reported 573 new cases of COVID-19 and the deaths of 10 more people with the illness on Friday, as major indicators continued to suggest that the fourth wave of the pandemic is slowly but steadily receding in the province.

The seven-day average of daily cases fell to 551, its lowest point since mid-August, while the number of active cases dropped to 4,517 — marking five consecutive days of decreases.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the daily provincial update :

Newly reported school-related cases: 126, with 114 in students. Some 774 schools, or 16.2 per cent of Ontario's 4,844 publicly funded schools, currently have at least one confirmed case. Nine schools in the province are closed due to COVID-19.

Patients in ICU with COVID-19: 154, a slight increase from the 149 reported on Thursday. According to Critical Care Services Ontario, 13 new adult patients with COVID-19 were admitted to intensive care units yesterday.

Tests completed in the last 24 hours: 37,118.

Provincewide positivity rate: 1.8 per cent.

Death toll: 9,786.

Vaccinations: 30,575 doses were administered by public health units on Thursday. About 82 per cent of eligible Ontarians aged 12 and older have now had two doses of vaccine.