Ontario sees 587 new COVID-19 cases as province to release Thanksgiving, Halloween guidance

Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, is scheduled to hold a briefing on the COVID-19 situation in the province at 3 p.m. ET. You can watch it live in this story.

Ontario reported 587 new cases of COVID-19 and the deaths of five more people with the illness on Thursday, as the province's chief medical officer of health is set to release his advice for safely celebrating Thanksgiving and Halloween.

Earlier this week, Dr. Kieran Moore did touch on some of his recommendations for Thanksgiving, saying celebrating indoors and unmasked with a fully vaccinated group is "absolutely appropriate."

Ontario's gathering limits of 100 outdoors and 25 indoors are still in place.

Moore says if there is a combination of vaccinated and unvaccinated people in the group, attendees may consider keeping masks on indoors, particularly for older people or those with chronic medical conditions.

Last year, Ontario recommended that kids in the four COVID-19 hot spots at the time, which were Toronto, Ottawa, Peel and York regions, should not go trick-or-treating.

Meanwhile, the seven-day average of daily cases continued its downward trend that began in early September, falling again to 565.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the daily provincial update :

Newly reported school-related cases: 121; 106 in students. Some 780 schools, or 16.2 per cent of Ontario's 4,844 publicly-funded schools, currently have at least one confirmed case. Eight schools in the province are closed due to COVID-19.

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 149, with 102 needing a ventilator to breathe. According to Critical Care Services Ontario, seven new adult patients with COVID-19 were admitted to ICUs on Wednesday.

Tests completed in the last 24 hours: 37,057.

Provincewide positivity rate: 1.7 per cent.

Active cases: 4,575, down about eight per cent from Thursday last week.

Death toll: 9.776.

Vaccinations: 25,240 doses were administered by public health units on Wednesday. About 81.9 per cent of eligible Ontarians aged 12 and older have now had two doses of vaccine.