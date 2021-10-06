Ontario reports 476 new COVID-19 cases, 14 more deaths

Ontario reported 476 new cases of COVID-19 and the deaths of 14 more people with the illness on Wednesday.

Of the 448 cases with a known vaccination status:

294, or 66 per cent, were unvaccinated.

13, or about three per cent, had a single dose.

141, or 31 per cent, had two doses.

The seven-day average of new daily cases dropped slightly to 574.

Meanwhile, the additional deaths — four of which occurred "more than a month ago," according to the Ministry of Health, and were included in today's report due to "data cleaning" — pushed the official toll to 9,771.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the daily provincial update :

Newly reported school-related cases: 173; 156 in students. Some 773 schools, or 16.1 per cent of Ontario's 4,844 publicly-funded schools, currently have at least one confirmed case. Eight schools in the province are closed due to COVID-19.

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 156, with 103 needing a ventilator to breathe. According to Critical Care Services Ontario, 13 new adult patients with COVID-19 were admitted to ICUs on Tuesday.

Tests completed in the last 24 hours: 39,460.

Provincewide positivity rate: 1.7 per cent.

Active cases: 4,579, down about eight per cent from Wednesday last week.

Vaccinations: 32,296 doses were administered by public health units on Tuesday. Slightly more than 12,000 of those were first shots. About 81.7 per cent of eligible Ontarians aged 12 and older have now had two doses of vaccine.