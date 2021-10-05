Ontario's chief medical officer of health to make announcement on rapid tests and schools

Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, is set to make an announcement Tuesday morning.

The Canadian Press reports that a government source with knowledge of the announcement but who was not authorized to speak publicly about it said it will be about rapid testing in schools.

You can watch Moore's news conference live in this story beginning at 8:45 a.m. ET.

The expected announcement comes after groups of parents had organized surveillance testing for their schools using the rapid test kits, but the government told agencies to stop distributing them to anyone but businesses.

Moore has said widespread asymptomatic surveillance testing in schools isn't recommended because it isn't an effective tool.

But he signalled at a news conference last week that the province was working on an asymptomatic testing strategy.

Moore is also set to hold a weekly briefing on Thursday to update the province on the response to COVID-19.