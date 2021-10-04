Ontario reports 511 new COVID-19 cases, 2 further deaths

Ontario reported 511 new cases of COVID-19 and the deaths of two more people with the illness on Monday.

The province's death toll stands at 9,754.

The seven-day rolling average of new daily cases fell to 582.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update :

Newly reported school-related cases: 146, 133 students, 11 staff and two people who were not identified. Some 816 schools, or 16.8 per cent of Ontario's 4,844 publicly-funded schools, currently have at least one confirmed case. Five schools in the province are closed due to COVID-19.

Tests completed in the last 48 hours: 23,667.

Provincewide positivity rate: Two per cent.

Active cases: 5,004.

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 159, with 104 needing a ventilator to breathe.

Vaccinations: According to the Ministry of Health, a technical issue has delayed publication of updated vaccination data for the province. The figures for today will be added when/if the technical issue is resolved.