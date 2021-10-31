Ontario reports 340 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

Ontario reported 340 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

The province logged two more deaths, pushing the death toll to 9,871.

Of the new cases, 223 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status while 117 are in fully vaccinated individuals.

The seven-day average of new daily cases in the province fell to 349.

Here are some key pandemic indicators and figures from the government's daily provincial update :

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 133, with 88 needing a ventilator.

Tests completed in previous 24 hours: 25,707, with a 1.7 per cent positivity rate.

Active cases: 3,015.

Vaccinations: 15,740 doses were administered by public health units on Saturday. About 84.5 per cent of eligible Ontarians, those aged 12 and older, have now had two doses of vaccine.