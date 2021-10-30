Ontario reports 356 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

Ontario reported 356 additional cases of COVID-19 and four more deaths linked to the illness on Saturday.

Of the new cases, 230 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status while 126 are in fully vaccinated individuals.

The seven-day average of new daily cases in the province fell to 353, continuing its steady decline.

Here are some key pandemic indicators and figures from the government's daily provincial update :

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 105, with 86 needing a ventilator.

Tests completed in previous 24 hours: 26,767, with a 1.4 per cent positivity rate.

Active cases: 3,050.

Vaccinations: 22,323 doses were administered by public health units on Friday. About 84.4 per cent of eligible Ontarians, those aged 12 and older, have now had two doses of vaccine.