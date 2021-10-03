Ontario reports 580 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

Ontario reported another 580 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. Of those cases, 407 have presented in people who have either not been fully vaccinated or whose vaccination status is unclear; 173 have occurred in those who have been fully vaccinated.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update :

Tests completed: 32,220

Provincewide test positivity rate: 2 per cent

Active cases: 4,983

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 135; 107 needed a ventilator to breathe

Deaths: Two, pushing the official toll to 9,752

Vaccinations: 21,870,930 doses have been administered to date, meaning nearly 86.5 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 or older have received one dose while 81.3 per cent have received two doses.