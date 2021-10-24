Ontario reports 370 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

Ontario reported 370 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

The province reported one additional death linked to the illness on Sunday, pushing the provincial death toll to 9,846

Of the cases reported on Sunday, 247 are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 123 are in fully vaccinated people.

The seven-day average of daily cases stands at 379.

The numbers come a day before the province is set to lift capacity limits in the majority of settings where vaccine certificates are required.

With case counts, hospitalizations and ICU admissions stabilizing, Ontario plans to lift all COVID-19 public health measures by the end of March, Ontario premier Doug Ford announced on Friday.

Here are some key pandemic indicators and figures from the government's daily provincial update :

Tests completed: 25,328.

Provincewide test positivity rate: 1.2 per cent.

Active cases: 3,258.

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 137; 97 needed a ventilator.

Vaccinations: 19,285 doses were administered by public health units on Friday. About 83.8 per cent of eligible Ontarians, those aged 12 and older, have now had two doses of vaccine.