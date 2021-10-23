Ontario reports 373 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday
Ontario reported 373 new cases of COVID-19 and the deaths of six more people with the illness on Saturday.
Province reported 6 more deaths linked to the illness, pushing death toll to 9,845
The seven-day average of daily cases stands at 389, and the additional deaths pushed the official toll to 9,845.
Here are some key pandemic indicators and figures from the government's daily provincial update:
Tests completed: 27,302.
Provincewide test positivity rate: 1.5 per cent.
Active cases: 3,369.
Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 136; 96 needed a ventilator.
Vaccinations: 27,243 doses were administered by public health units on Friday. About 83.7 per cent of eligible Ontarians, those aged 12 and older, have now had two doses of vaccine.
