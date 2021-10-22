Ontario sees 492 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths

Ontario reported 492 new cases of COVID-19 and the deaths of 12 more people with the illness on Friday, as the province gets set to lift capacity restrictions in settings like restaurants, bars and gyms.

Today's case count is comparable to the same day last week, when Ontario logged 496 infections.

The seven-day average of daily cases remained steady at 406.

Meanwhile, the additional deaths pushed the official toll to 9,839.

A senior government source told CBC News that Premier Doug Ford will announce today the province's plan for exiting its 'Roadmap to Reopen,' which includes lifting remaining limits on many businesses.

Ford is scheduled to hold a 2 p.m. news conference at Queen's Park. You can watch it live in this story.

Ahead of Ford's announcement, Ontario's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table will release its latest modelling for the province.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update :

New school-related cases: 95, including 84 students and 10 staff members. As of yesterday, 2 of Ontario's 4,844 public schools (roughly 0.03 per cent) was closed due to COVID-19.

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 149; 94 needed a ventilator. According to Critical Care Services Ontario, eight more adult patients with COVID-19 were admitted to ICUs yesterday, and the seven-day average of total admissions stands at 158.

Active cases: 3,421, marking the first tick upward in active cases in almost two weeks.

Vaccinations: 25,770 doses were administered by public health units on Thursday. About 83.6 per cent of eligible Ontarians, those aged 12 and older, have now had two doses of vaccine.