Ontario reports 413 new COVID-19 cases, 161 patients in ICU

Ontario reported 413 new cases of COVID-19 and the deaths of four more people with the illness on Thursday.

Today's case count is comparable to last Thursday, when the province logged 417 infections from a similar number of tests.

The seven-day average of daily cases stands at 406.

Meanwhile, the additional deaths pushed the official toll to 9,827.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the government's daily provincial update :

New school-related cases: 94, including 84 students and nine staff members. As of yesterday, just one of Ontario's 4,844 public schools (roughly 0.02 per cent) was closed due to COVID-19.

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 161; 107 needed a ventilator. According to Critical Care Services Ontario, 18 more adult patients with COVID-19 were admitted to ICUs yesterday, and the seven-day average of total admissions stands at 162.

Active cases: 3,356, marking 12 days of decreases.

Vaccinations: 22,869 doses were administered by public health units on Wednesday. About 83.5 per cent of eligible Ontarians, those aged 12 and older, have now had two doses of vaccine.