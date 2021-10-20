Ontario reports 304 new COVID-19 cases, lowest test positivity since early August

Ontario logged 304 further cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the fewest on a single day since early August, and its lowest provincewide test positivity rate in roughly the same period.

The Ministry of Health reported a 1.3 per cent positivity rate on 31,569 tests, a level last seen on Aug. 5.

Meanwhile, the seven-day average of new daily cases stayed steady for a second day at 407.

The ministry also recorded the deaths of four more people with the illness, pushing the official toll to 9,823.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the government's daily provincial update :

New school-related cases: 107, including 85 students and 22 staff members. As of yesterday, just one of Ontario's 4,844 public schools (roughly 0.0002 per cent) was closed due to COVID-19.

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 159; 113 needed a ventilator. According to Critical Care Services Ontario, five more adult patients with COVID-19 were admitted to ICUs yesterday, and the seven-day average of total admissions stands at 161.

Active cases: 3,435, marking 11 days of decreases.

Vaccinations: 25,284 doses were administered by public health units on Tuesday. About 83.4 per cent of eligible Ontarians, those aged 12 and older, have now had two doses of vaccine.