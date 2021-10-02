Ontario reports 704 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday
More than 86 % of Ontarians aged 12+ have now had at least 1 dose of a COVID-19 vaccine
Ontario reported another 704 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. Among those cases, 506 have presented in people who either have not been fully vaccinated or whose vaccination status is unclear; 198 cases occurred in people who have received both doses.
Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:
Tests completed: 29,510
Provincewide test positivity rate: 1.8 per cent
Active cases: 5,021
Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 162; 110 needed a ventilator to breathe
Deaths: Seven, pushing the official toll to 9,750
Vaccinations: 21,847,046 vaccine doses have been administered to date. More than 86 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 or older have now received one dose, while more than 81 per cent have received both doses.
