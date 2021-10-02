Skip to Main Content
Toronto

Ontario reports 704 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

Ontario reported another 704 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. Among those cases, 506 have presented in people who either have not been fully vaccinated or whose vaccination status is unclear; 198 cases occurred in people who have received both doses.

More than 86 % of Ontarians aged 12+ have now had at least 1 dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

A sign reminding patrons of a mandatory vaccination policy for indoor-dining is pictured in a Toronto cafe on Sept. 22, 2021. As last month, patrons of dine-in restaurants, nightclubs, gyms, sports facilities and other venues have been required to present a receipt of full vaccination along with government identification. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:

Tests completed: 29,510

Provincewide test positivity rate: 1.8 per cent

Active cases: 5,021

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 162; 110 needed a ventilator to breathe

Deaths: Seven, pushing the official toll to 9,750

Vaccinations: 21,847,046 vaccine doses have been administered to date. More than 86 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 or older have now received one dose, while more than 81 per cent have received both doses.

