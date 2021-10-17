Ontario reports 443 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

Ontario reported 443 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

Of the new case count, 288 cases have presented in people who have either not been fully vaccinated or whose vaccination status is unclear; 155 cases occurred in people who are fully vaccinated.

Ontarians with birthdays between September and December can download the new enhanced vaccine certificate on Sunday.

Those who were born between January and April were able to download the QR code two days ago, and people with birthdays between May and August could access them Saturday.

At 6 a.m. on Oct. 18 enhanced certificates will be available for all vaccinated Ontarians to download.

The seven-day average of new daily cases fell to 428.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update :

Tests completed: 27,395.

Provincewide test positivity rate: 1.4 per cent.

Active cases: 3,898.

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 164; 93 needed a ventilator to breathe.

Deaths: 9,813.

Vaccinations: 22,231,210 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to date. A total of 87.4 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 years or older have now received at least one dose, while 83.1 per cent have received both doses.