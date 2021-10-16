Ontario reports 486 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday
Province reported 5 more deaths linked to the illness, pushing the death toll to 9,814
Ontario reported 486 new cases of COVID-19 and five more deaths linked to the illness on Saturday.
Of the new case count, 329 cases have presented in people who have either not been fully vaccinated or whose vaccination status is unclear; 157 cases occurred in people who are fully vaccinated.
The seven-day average of new daily cases fell to 441.
Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:
Tests completed: 32,626.
Provincewide test positivity rate: 1.7 per cent.
Active cases: 3,938.
Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 164; 103 needed a ventilator to breathe.
Deaths: Five, pushing the official toll to 9,814.
Vaccinations: 22,208,199 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to date. A total of 87.4 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 years or older have now received at least one dose, while 83 per cent have received both doses.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?