Ontario reports 486 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

Ontario reported 486 new cases of COVID-19 and five more deaths linked to the illness on Saturday.

Of the new case count, 329 cases have presented in people who have either not been fully vaccinated or whose vaccination status is unclear; 157 cases occurred in people who are fully vaccinated.

The seven-day average of new daily cases fell to 441.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update :

Tests completed: 32,626.

Provincewide test positivity rate: 1.7 per cent.

Active cases: 3,938.

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 164; 103 needed a ventilator to breathe.

Deaths: Five, pushing the official toll to 9,814.

Vaccinations: 22,208,199 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to date. A total of 87.4 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 years or older have now received at least one dose, while 83 per cent have received both doses.