Ontario reports 306 new COVID-19 cases as total deaths surpass 9,800

Ontario reported 306 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday — the fewest on a single day since early August — as well as the deaths of 12 more people with the illness.

While overall daily cases have been trending downward for weeks, testing levels dropped over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, which could be a factor in today's count.

The seven-day average of new daily cases fell to 500.

The additional deaths pushed the official toll to 9,804.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update :

New school-related cases: 269 reported between last Friday afternoon and Tuesday afternoon. About 93 per cent were students. Five schools in the province are currently closed due to COVID-19.

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 153, with 102 needing a ventilator to breathe.

Tests completed in the last 24 hours: 23,219, with a positivity rate of 1.7 per cent.

Active cases: 4,136, with roughly one-third associated with the public school system.

Vaccinations: 29,857 doses were administered by public health units on Tuesday. Roughly 82.4 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 years and older have now had two doses of vaccine.