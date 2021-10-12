Ontario sees 848 new COVID-19 cases over last 2 days
No updated data was published on Thanksgiving, a statutory holiday
Ontario logged 848 new cases of COVID-19 over the last two days, the Ministry of Health says.
The ministry published two days worth of pandemic data Tuesday because no updated figures were released on Thanksgiving, a statutory holiday.
The seven-day rolling average of daily cases fell to 525, marking 10 straight days of decline.
Two more deaths linked to the illness were also reported over the same 48-hour period, pushing the official toll to 9,792.
Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:
Tests completed in the last 48 hours: 39,065, with an average positivity rate of 1.9 per cent.
Active cases: 4,369.
Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 149, with 104 needing a ventilator to breathe.
Vaccinations: A combined 17,725 total doses were administered by public health units on Sunday and Monday. Roughly 82.1 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 years and older have now had two doses of vaccine.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?