Ontario reports 535 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday
87% Ontarians aged 12+ have now had at least 1 dose of a COVID-19 vaccine
Ontario reported another 535 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.
Of the new case count, 388 cases have presented in people who are either not fully vaccinated or whose vaccination status is unclear. In comparison, 147 cases occurred in people who have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:
Tests completed: 29,755
Provincewide test positivity rate: 1.8 per cent, for the third day in a row
Active cases: 4,586
Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 153; 100 needed a ventilator to breathe
Deaths: Two, pushing the official toll to 9,790
Vaccinations: 22,071,730 doses have been administered to date. Currently, 87 per cent of Ontarians who are 12 years of age or older have received one dose, while 82.3 per cent have received both.
