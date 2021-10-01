Ontario logs 1,315 new COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths over last 2 days
No data was released on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Thursday
Rod Phillips, Ontario's minister of long-term care, is scheduled to make an announcement at 1 p.m. in Toronto. You can watch it live in this story.
Ontario logged 1,315 new cases of COVID-19 over the last two days, the province said Friday.
The Ministry of Health published two days worth of pandemic data this morning because no updated figures were released on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, a statutory holiday.
The seven-day rolling average of daily cases fell to 597, its lowest point in about five weeks.
Twenty more deaths were also reported over the two-day period, pushing the official toll to 9,743.
Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:
Newly reported school-related cases: 285 over two days, 87 per cent were students. Some 810 schools, or 16.7 per cent of Ontario's 4,844 publicly-funded schools, currently have at least one confirmed case. Five schools in the province are closed due to COVID-19.
Tests completed in the last 48 hours: 74,715, with a two-day positivity rate of 1.75 per cent.
Active cases: 4,969.
Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 163, with 117 needing a ventilator to breathe.
Vaccinations: 67,257 total doses were administered by public health units during the previous two days. Roughly 86.3 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 years or older have now received at least one dose of a vaccine, while about 81 per cent have received two doses.
