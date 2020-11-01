Ontario sees just under 1,000 new COVID-19 cases
Ontario reported 977 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.
Cases concentrated in hot spots of Toronto, Peel, York and Ottawa
The daily case count recorded over the past 24 hours marked the fourth-highest daily tally recorded in the province since the pandemic began.
The bulk of the new cases remained concentrated in four regions.
Provincial figures showed 279 of the latest cases were reported in Toronto, 238 in neighbouring Peel Region, 130 in Ottawa and 113 in York Region.
Meanwhile, Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Sunday that the province has conducted more than 37,100 tests since the last daily report, well below capacity.
The update comes after 1,015 cases were reported on Saturday, the second-highest number recorded since the outbreak began in late January.
