Ontario reports 508 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

Ontario reported another 508 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update :

Tests completed: 30,145.

Provincewide test positivity rate: 1.9 per cent.

Active cases: 3,533.

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 130, of which 115 were not fully vaccinated; 82 needed a ventilator to breathe.

Deaths: Zero, keeping the official toll at 9,896