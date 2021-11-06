Ontario reports 508 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday
Ontario reported another 508 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.
There are currently 130 people in ICUs as a result of COVID-19, 115 of whom are not fully vaccinated
Ontario reported another 508 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.
Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:
Tests completed: 30,145.
Provincewide test positivity rate: 1.9 per cent.
Active cases: 3,533.
Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 130, of which 115 were not fully vaccinated; 82 needed a ventilator to breathe.
Deaths: Zero, keeping the official toll at 9,896
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?