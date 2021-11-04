Ontario sees 438 new COVID-19 cases as ICU burden holds steady

Ontario reported 438 new cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths linked to the illness on Thursday.

Today's case count pushed the seven-day average of daily infections up to 383, a fourth straight day of increases after a nearly two-months-long period of consistent decline.

It also marks a fourth day of week-over-week jumps in case counts compared to the same days last week.

Because testing levels in Ontario are generally cyclical, it's often most illuminating to compare the same days of the week when identifying potential trends in pandemic data.

While case counts have ticked upward, provincial health officials noted on Wednesday that the burden of COVID-19 on intensive care units has stayed steady, trending below the lower-range scenarios laid out by the science advisory table on Oct. 22.

As of Wednesday, there were 130 patients being treated for COVID-related illnesses in Ontario's ICUs. Of those, 85 people relied on ventilators to breathe.

Here are some key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update :

Newly reported school-related cases: 86, including 72 students and 14 staff members. Four of the province's 4,844 publicly-funded schools are currently closed due to COVID-19.

Tests completed in previous 24 hours: 32,129, with a 1.7 per cent provincewide positivity rate.

Active cases: 3,189.

Death toll: 9,891.

Vaccinations: 16,588 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered Wednesday. About 84.8 per cent of eligible Ontarians, those aged 12 and older, have now had two doses of vaccine.