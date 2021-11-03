Ontario to provide details today on rollout of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots

Ontario's chief medical officer of health will reveal details on Wednesday of the province's plan to roll out COVID-19 booster shots, the government says.

Dr. Kieran Moore is set to hold a news conference at 1 p.m. ET. You'll be able to watch it live in this story.

Last week, Health Minister Christine Elliott said the plan will include "information to all Ontarians on when they can expect to receive a third dose" of COVID-19 vaccine, but provided no further specifics.

Elliott's comments came after Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) recommended booster shots for adults aged 80 and older and opened the door for some other groups that may be at increased risk of lowered protection over time since their initial vaccinations.

Those groups included:

Adults between the ages of 70 and 79.

People who received two doses of the AstraZeneca/COVISHIELD vaccine or one dose of the Janssen vaccine.

Adults in or from First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities.

Adults who are front-line health-care workers who have direct in-person contact with patients and who were vaccinated with a very short interval between their first and second doses (three or four weeks).

Ontario is currently offering third shots to long-term care residents, transplant recipients, some cancer patients and people receiving specific medications.

British Columbia, meanwhile, has said anyone in the province who wants a booster shot of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine will be able to get one by May 2022.