Ontario reports 964 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, highest since May 30

Ontario reported 964 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, the highest daily case count since May 30 and the highest case count to date in the pandemic's fourth wave.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:

Tests completed: 29,692.

Provincewide test positivity rate: 3.2 per cent.

Active cases: 6,484.

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 135; 85 needed a ventilator to breathe.

Deaths: One, pushing the official toll to 9,994.

Vaccinations: 22,928,466 vaccine doses have been administered to date. There are now more than 89 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 years or older who have received at least one dose, while 86.3 per cent have received two.