Ontario reports 741 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

Ontario reported another 741 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, up from 728 on Saturday. 

Nearly 89% of Ontarians aged 12+ have now had at least 1 dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

Care home worker pictured getting the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in St. Michael’s Hospital, in Toronto, on Dec. 22, 2020. (Evan Mitsui/CBC )

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:

Tests completed: 29,799

Provincewide test positivity rate: 2.6 per cent

Active cases: 5,465

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 135; 79 needed a ventilator to breathe

Deaths: Three, pushing the official toll to 9,967

Vaccinations: 22,802,867 doses of vaccine have been administered to date. Nearly 89 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 years or older have now received one dose, while 85.9 per cent have received two doses.

