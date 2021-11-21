Ontario reports 741 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday
Ontario reported another 741 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, up from 728 on Saturday.
Nearly 89% of Ontarians aged 12+ have now had at least 1 dose of a COVID-19 vaccine
Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:
Tests completed: 29,799
Provincewide test positivity rate: 2.6 per cent
Active cases: 5,465
Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 135; 79 needed a ventilator to breathe
Deaths: Three, pushing the official toll to 9,967
Vaccinations: 22,802,867 doses of vaccine have been administered to date. Nearly 89 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 years or older have now received one dose, while 85.9 per cent have received two doses.
